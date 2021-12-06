Being vigilant against car theft

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - After a car theft at Lake Linden on Sunday – Houghton County Sheriff Joshua Saaranen advises people to keep their guard up using these simple tips.

Residents should get a spare set of keys if they leave their car running to defrost so it can remain locked.

Additionally, drivers should never leave valuable objects in sight in their unattended cars.

Car theft is not a growing problem in the area but Saaranen says people can never be too careful.

“Vehicle theft is a crime of opportunity,” said Saaranen. “In cases like this where the vehicles are left unlocked, or the keys inside, or valuables left inside, people may take that opportunity to commit that crime.”

As for legal punishment – car theft is a felony and those charged with it can face up to five years in prison.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.