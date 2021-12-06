Advertisement

Being vigilant against car theft

You can never be too careful
The Houghton County Sheriff's office was looking a bit snowed in on Monday.
The Houghton County Sheriff's office was looking a bit snowed in on Monday.(WLUC)
By Jesse Wiederhold
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 6:25 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - After a car theft at Lake Linden on Sunday – Houghton County Sheriff Joshua Saaranen advises people to keep their guard up using these simple tips.

Residents should get a spare set of keys if they leave their car running to defrost so it can remain locked.

Additionally, drivers should never leave valuable objects in sight in their unattended cars.

Car theft is not a growing problem in the area but Saaranen says people can never be too careful.

“Vehicle theft is a crime of opportunity,” said Saaranen. “In cases like this where the vehicles are left unlocked, or the keys inside, or valuables left inside, people may take that opportunity to commit that crime.”

As for legal punishment – car theft is a felony and those charged with it can face up to five years in prison.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Forecast from Dec. 4 - TV6 Late News
Winter storm warnings issued and cold snap ahead
Trillium House Executive Director Pat Bray dies
Trillium House, the hospice house in Marquette, will be closing temporarily
Road conditions in the western region of the U.P. have caused many cars to go into ditches.
State Police advise western U.P. residents to stay home due to weather
snow
Winter Storm continues with more snow & strong winds
(Michigan DNR map with WLUC edits in Canva)
Schoolcraft County plans expanded COVID-19 testing amid case spike

Latest News

Coronavirus and Upper Michigan
UP coronavirus hospitalizations hit 2021 high
Bob Dole poses with a U.P. Honor Flight Mission XI veteran and his guardian in Sept. 2016 at...
Upper Michigan connections to Bob Dole
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
A gun
Lawmakers debate gun legislation after Oxford school shooting