Winter storm warnings issued and cold snap ahead

The National Weather Service has issued winter storm warnings for the entire Upper Peninsula and will go into effect early Sunday morning and will expire by the evening times. As that snow moves through we should see an estimated accumulation of 6-8 inches in the central counties and possibly 8-10 inches in the western and eastern. High wind gusts also threaten visibility so make sure to give yourself enough time to travel for the next couple days. After the snow below average temperatures settle in with some areas experiencing single digit temperatures so wind chills could get even lower so make sure to bundle up.

>Highs: 20s

Sunday: Overcast with moderate to some areas seeing heavy snow throughout the day, wind gusts could reach 30+ so visibilities could be low

>Highs: 30

Monday: Mostly cloudy conditions with lake effect snow lasting throughout most of the day

>Highs: 20

Tuesday: Frigid temps with partly sunny conditions with isolated snow showers

>Highs: 10s

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy and bitter cold temps

>Highs: 20s

Thursday: More seasonable temps with chances of snow showers

>Highs: 30

Friday: Mostly cloudy with temperatures slightly above normal

>Highs: 30s

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with chance snow showers

