Trillium House, the hospice house in Marquette, will be closing for next two months

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Sunday evening, the Trillium House announced on Facebook that it is closing for the next two months.

According to the Facebook post, the decision was made because of extensive water damage at the facility and the unexpected passing of its executive director.

Executive Director, Pat Bray, died on November 30.

Those seeking information regarding arrangements are encouraged to visit the Canale-Tonella Funeral Home and Cremation Services website at www.canalefuneral.com.

In addition to taking time to remember Bray, the leadership and staff of Trillium House also will be working with contractors to repair extensive water damage to the facility following the malfunction of its sprinkler system on November 24.

Residents from the hospice house were relocated to another facility.

In the meantime, the hospice house thanks everyone for their patience:

“We appreciate your understanding and patience during this difficult time as we work to support each other, make repairs to our facility, and continue our mission of serving our community.”

Individuals in need of hospice support are encouraged to contact Alicia Burgess at (906) 869-3530.

