Advertisement

Trillium House, the hospice house in Marquette, will be closing for next two months

Trillium House Executive Director Pat Bray dies
Trillium House Executive Director Pat Bray dies(WLUC)
By Kendall Bunch
Published: Dec. 5, 2021 at 6:21 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Sunday evening, the Trillium House announced on Facebook that it is closing for the next two months.

According to the Facebook post, the decision was made because of extensive water damage at the facility and the unexpected passing of its executive director.

Executive Director, Pat Bray, died on November 30.

Those seeking information regarding arrangements are encouraged to visit the Canale-Tonella Funeral Home and Cremation Services website at www.canalefuneral.com.

In addition to taking time to remember Bray, the leadership and staff of Trillium House also will be working with contractors to repair extensive water damage to the facility following the malfunction of its sprinkler system on November 24.

Residents from the hospice house were relocated to another facility.

In the meantime, the hospice house thanks everyone for their patience:

“We appreciate your understanding and patience during this difficult time as we work to support each other, make repairs to our facility, and continue our mission of serving our community.”

Individuals in need of hospice support are encouraged to contact Alicia Burgess at (906) 869-3530.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Crumbley and Jennifer Crumbley.
Parents of Mich. school shooting suspect found in building; bond set at $500K apiece
Lake effect snow in the northwest wind belts tonight through Saturday, with accumulations of 1″...
A blustery Saturday -- before Sunday’s big snow event; Winter Storm Warnings issued
Forecast from Dec. 4 - TV6 Late News
Winter storm warnings issued and cold snap ahead
The TV6 Christmas Craft Show began Friday in Marquette.
TV6 Christmas Craft Show kicked off Friday night
Sunday snow
Looking ahead to Sunday’s snow event

Latest News

(Michigan DNR map with WLUC edits in Canva)
Schoolcraft County plans expanded COVID-19 testing amid case spike
Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021.
Alger County firefighters and volunteers fill fire trucks with food donations
Forecast from Dec. 4 - TV6 Late News
Winter storm warnings issued and cold snap ahead
TV6 Christmas Craft Show
TV6 Christmas Craft Show continues Sunday