Second day of TV6′s Christmas Craft Show

The annual TV6 Christmas craft show continued as people shopped for possible Christmas gifts
TV6 Christmas Craft Show
TV6 Christmas Craft Show(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Dec. 4, 2021 at 10:26 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Today was the second day of the TV6 Christmas craft show.

Vendors sold goods ranging from bracelets to homemade coffee mugs. It has been two years since the last show due to the pandemic. This year people from all across the U.P. came to help support local businesses and get gifts for the holidays. Businesses like Happy Kamper Designs say this was the perfect time to come together.

“The craft sale here to me is, like a family, so much fun. All the vendors we jsut get together and celebrate the holidays and it’s so cool to have everybody come out and shop small and support all of the local companies,” Happy Kamper owner Erin Kamps said. The craft show will be open for one more day tomorrow from 11 A.M to 4 P.M.

