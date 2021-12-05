Schoolcraft County plans expanded COVID-19 testing amid case spike

MANISTIQUE, Mich. (WLUC) - The following is a joint statement about COVID-19 from the Schoolcraft County Board of Commissioners and LMAS District Health Department:

From March 2020 to August 1, 2021, Schoolcraft County had 460 cases of COVID and 5 deaths. In the last four months, August 1 to December 1, 2021, Schoolcraft has added 590 COVID cases and 2 additional deaths.

Paul Walker, Chairman of the Schoolcraft County Board of Commissioners, and Nicholas Derusha, Director and Health Officer for the LMAS District Health Department, are sharing an urgent message with Schoolcraft County residents.

“All of us on the Schoolcraft County Board of Commissioners applaud the continued efforts of Schoolcraft Memorial Hospital and LMAS District Health Department to keep residents safe,” said Walker. “But they need all of us to work together to bring this COVID surge to an end.”

Derusha stated “We have more tools than we did one year ago to keep each other safe, but we need many more residents using these tools. If you haven’t yet been vaccinated or received your booster please do so. Wear your mask in indoor public spaces. Get tested if you have symptoms of COVID19 or have been exposed. Stay home if you are sick. We need everyone to work together to get these case numbers down and to help relieve the pressure on our healthcare system. Please help us keep each other healthy.”

Schoolcraft County continues to be in a state of emergency because of the ongoing COVID crisis.

Walker added, “We need all residents to practice all the mitigation protocols to take the pressure off local health care systems and to protect the health of all who live in our area.”

Schoolcraft County, LMAS District Health Department, and the Michigan National Guard are expanding COVID testing availability. On Mondays December 6, 13, and 20, testing will be available at the Schoolcraft County Building - DHS entrance. Parking spaces will be designated in front of the courthouse for those wanting to be tested. Please remain in your vehicle and the Guard will come to your car to provide the testing. The Monday testing times will be from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. An additional testing day is scheduled for Wednesday, December 15th from noon to 4:00 p.m.

