MATI gives back to community with Holiday Hideaway event

As thanks for funding their drive in theater the MATI held a small event for the holidays
Holiday Hideaway at the Masonic Square Mall
Holiday Hideaway at the Masonic Square Mall(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Dec. 4, 2021 at 10:26 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - In downtown Marquette, children and pets had a chance to meet Santa Claus.

As a thank you to the community for raising funds for its new mobile movie screen the MATI hosted a holiday hideaway event. Activities included a range from pottery making, to watching the Grinch at MATI’s new drive in theater. Event coordinator Sarah Engle says they are grateful for all the support.

“The big thing is our patronicity event we had this last summer, the fundraising for our drive in theater the MEDC matched us because we were able to raise funds that we needed to so this is our thank you to the community for helping us raise those funds,” she said. Donations raised today will go to Toys for Tots and UPAWS, MATI’s next event is a black tie event on New Years Eve.

