MATI gives back to community with Holiday Hideaway event

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - In downtown Marquette, children and pets had a chance to meet Santa Claus.

As a thank you to the community for raising funds for its new mobile movie screen the MATI hosted a holiday hideaway event. Activities included a range from pottery making, to watching the Grinch at MATI’s new drive in theater. Event coordinator Sarah Engle says they are grateful for all the support.

“The big thing is our patronicity event we had this last summer, the fundraising for our drive in theater the MEDC matched us because we were able to raise funds that we needed to so this is our thank you to the community for helping us raise those funds,” she said. Donations raised today will go to Toys for Tots and UPAWS, MATI’s next event is a black tie event on New Years Eve.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.