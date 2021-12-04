Advertisement

TV6 Christmas Craft Show kicked off Friday night

The TV6 Christmas Craft Show began Friday in Marquette.
The TV6 Christmas Craft Show began Friday in Marquette. (WLUC)
By Annette Giachino
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 8:31 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The TV6 Christmas Craft Show opened its doors for the first night.

The show is hosted at the Superior Dome and will continue throughout the week, ending on Sunday.

The time and dates for the show are as follows:

Friday, December 3, 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Saturday, December 4, 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Sunday, December 5, 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

This will be the first show in two years because of the delay from COVID-19.

It hosts a variety of vendors that hand craft all of their items.

Some popular items included Christmas décor, hand made paintings, and bakery items.

Deborah Meyer, owner of “Dam Good Bakery”, told us what baked goods she is selling.

“So I am selling decorated sugar cookies and it is just a tradition sugar cookie base and then a royal icing. It is a little bit harder, it’s not buttercream, it has a little bit of a crust and it’s a salted Carmel butter flavor.”

Admission is $3 for adults and free for kids 12 and under. Masks are required to attend.

