Roam Media Company takes big role in TV6 Canathon

By Annette Giachino
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 7:50 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MUNISING, Mich. (WLUC) - Roam Media Company took part in the TV6 Canathon for the first time this year.

They had a great turnout and collected 1,044 pounds of donations over the last month.

Donations were collected and weighed at Gallery Coffee in Munising.

Casey Ford, Roam Media general manager, told us why the company got involved.

“We got involved because we thought it was important to make sure no one goes hungry in or around Alger County; not just for the holidays but beyond that to make sure we can stock the food shelves.”

The company also hopes to help feed a hungry neighbor again next year.

