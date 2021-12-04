Advertisement

People of all ages take ATV/ORV safety course in Forsyth Township

Participants learn about the parts of each vehicle and how to drive carefully on the trails
By Matt Price
Published: Dec. 4, 2021 at 4:23 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
FORSYTH TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Off-road trails in Marquette County are safer as of right now.

On Saturday morning, a safety course was offered in Forsyth Township for all ages.

The Marquette County Sheriff’s Department taught the DNR-approved lecture. The Forsyth Snowmobile & ATV Club sponsored the course.

Almost 20 participants learned the parts of each vehicle and how to ride them safely and responsibly. At the end, they took a test, needing a passing score to get their ORV license.

“It just makes the kids that much safer,” said Club President Lyn Gorsuch. “That’s our whole thing: the safety aspect of getting our kids out on the roads, trails, and courses. We’re looking forward to having them out there.”

The course was also required for those looking to compete in Gwinn’s upcoming ice races.

The sheriff’s office plans to start snowmobile safety courses later this month, with a time and place to be determined.

