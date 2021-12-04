Marquette County high school students compete in ‘Kettle Challenge’

MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - Students from both Ishpeming High School and Negaunee High School’s Key Club competed while raising money.

The students meet at Jubilee Foods and Super One Foods.

The students collected money for the Salvation Army and whoever raised the most will win a pizza party.

Abby McCollum, Negaunee High School Key Club member, told us what it means to her to be apart of Key Club.

“It’s really nice, it’s a great opportunity to get out and help your community and it’s a great way to meet some new people. I’ve made so many friends from Key Club.”

The winner of the “Kettle Challenge” will be announced at the next Key Club meeting at each school.

If you wish to donate to the Salvation Army you can click here.

