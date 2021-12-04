Lions score first, last but too many Foresters in the middle

LAKE FOREST, Illi. (WLUC) - The Finlandia University men’s hockey team (1-10, 0-5 NCHA) lost 6-3 to Lake Forest (4-5-1, 2-2-1 NCHA), Friday afternoon at Alumni Memorial Fieldhouse.

Finlandia came out quick as senior Dylan Paavola scored on a power play just 2:59 into the game. Lake Forest was kept off the board for the first 14 minutes. The Foresters struck for three goals in the last six minutes of the first period.

The Lions continued to put pressure on and senior Tyler Watungwa scored at the 5:38 mark of the second period to make it 3-2. Lake Forest would score three goals in a 10-minute span to seal the game.

Sophomore Tyler Perkins and junior Phil Schader had two assists each. Senior Marcus Gloss came away with 37 saves.

Finlandia remains on the road, Saturday, Dec. 4 taking on Lake Forest. The game is scheduled to start at 1:00 p.m. CST

