Advertisement

Lions score first, last but too many Foresters in the middle

Gloss stops 37 shots for Finlandia
(WLUC)
By Mike Ludlum
Published: Dec. 4, 2021 at 12:53 AM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE FOREST, Illi. (WLUC) - The Finlandia University men’s hockey team (1-10, 0-5 NCHA) lost 6-3 to Lake Forest (4-5-1, 2-2-1 NCHA), Friday afternoon at Alumni Memorial Fieldhouse.

Finlandia came out quick as senior Dylan Paavola scored on a power play just 2:59 into the game.  Lake Forest was kept off the board for the first 14 minutes.  The Foresters struck for three goals in the last six minutes of the first period.

The Lions continued to put pressure on and senior Tyler Watungwa scored at the 5:38 mark of the second period to make it 3-2.  Lake Forest would score three goals in a 10-minute span to seal the game.

Sophomore Tyler Perkins and junior Phil Schader had two assists each.  Senior Marcus Gloss came away with 37 saves.

Finlandia remains on the road, Saturday, Dec. 4 taking on Lake Forest.  The game is scheduled to start at 1:00 p.m. CST

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal car crash in Alger County under investigation
Sunday snow
Looking ahead to Sunday’s snow event
U.S. Marshals on Friday night announced a reward of up to $10,000 each for information leading...
Parents of Michigan boy charged in Oxford school shooting
Some Marquette BLP customers experience power issues as a result
Dump truck hits power lines in south Marquette
This year, TV6 will be celebrating 40 years of the TV6 Canathon and plan on collecting both...
Donate to the 40th TV6 Canathon

Latest News

(NMU Graphic)
Wildcats drop top ranked Minnesota Duluth
Huskies Hockey drops overtime contest to Minnesota State
Finlandia Women’s Hockey can’t get equalizer against Foresters
Finlandia Men’s Basketball can’t stay with Eagles