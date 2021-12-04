Huskies Hockey drops overtime contest to Minnesota State

MANKATO, Minn. (WLUC) - Michigan Tech battled No. 2 Minnesota State to overtime before the Mavericks won 2-1 31 seconds into the extra session. The Huskies are 8-6 overall and 5-4 in the CCHA with only one regulation loss.

“I thought we played well against the No. 2 team in the country in their rink,” Tech coach Joe Shawhan said. “You can see how talented they are. We made some good adjustments that gave us some confidence as the game went on.

“I thought our goaltending was very good. We defended well and got it to a one-shot game. They capitalized and we didn’t. We’re a good team but individually we still have to get a lot better.”

Logan Pietila scored the lone goal for the Huskies with a shorthanded shelf 17:05 into the game. Justin Misiak and Michael Karow assisted on the first shorty of the year for the Huskies and Pietila’s sixth of the season and 14th of his career.

Logan’s twin brother Blake was the star of the night with 28 saves. He stopped eight shots in the first, 13 in the second, and seven in the third.

Ryan Sandelin tied the game 16 seconds into the second period with an unassisted goal.

Brian Halonen had a breakaway and backhanded chance with 12 seconds left in regulation, but Dryden McKay made the save for one of his 15 in the game.

Nathan Smith scored the game-winner in 3 on 3 with Akito Hirose and Julian Napravnik assisting.

Tech was 2-for-2 on the penalty kill and 0-for-1 on the power play after the teams combined for five minor penalties.

The teams will wrap up the CCHA series at 7:07 p.m. Saturday at Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.