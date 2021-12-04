Advertisement

Finlandia Women’s Hockey can’t get equalizer against Foresters

Pasemko makes 52 saves for Lions
(WLUC)
By Mike Ludlum
Published: Dec. 4, 2021 at 12:49 AM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LAKE FOREST, Illi. (WLUC) - It was 60 minutes of non-stop hustle as the Finlandia University women’s hockey team (0-10-1, 0-5 NCHA) lost 2-1 to Lake Forest (3-6, 3-0 NCHA), Friday night at Alumni Memorial Fieldhouse.

Freshman Laney Pasemko was a rock in goal coming away with numerous amazing saves.  Five minutes into the second period, freshman Michaela Powers rocketed a shot at the net that was somehow saved.

Lake Forest managed to sneak the puck past Pasemko at the 8:16 mark.  In the third period, Finlandia stepped up the pressure with three strong scoring opportunities in a one-minute span.  The Foresters scored with 10:11 left for some breathing room.

The Lions dug deep into its SISU.  At the 13:27 mark, Powers scored on a power play to close the gap to 2-1.  FinnU had several shots that just missed.

On face-offs, freshman Jayde Pederson had 19 wins.  The Lions blocked 27 shots led by seniors India Charles and Rebecca Lilly with five each.  Pasemko finished with 52 saves.

Finlandia stays on the road, Saturday, Dec. 4, playing Lake Forest.  The game is scheduled to start at 4:30 p.m. CST

