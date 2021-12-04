Finlandia Women’s Basketball taken out by Northwestern, Minn.

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WLUC) - The Finlandia University women’s basketball team (2-5) lost 54-41 to Northwestern (Minn.), Friday night at the Ericksen Center.

The first five minutes of the game was a tight affair. Senior Carsyn Osterman hit a lay-up with 3:15 to go in the first period. That ended an 8-1 run to put Finlandia up 13-6.

Northwestern turned around and closed the period on a 10-2 burst to lead 16-15. The second period went back-and-forth with six lead changes and four ties. The Eagles lead 28-25 at the break.

FinnU entered the fourth period down 40-31. Finlandia began to run themselves back in the game. Senior Bailey Froberg tossed in a triple from Yooperville to make it 41-39, NW. Northwestern reeled off 11 straight points to seal the deal.

FinnU outrebounded the Eagles by nine and held them to just 31.3% from the floor.

For Finlandia, Bailey Froberg had 11 points and senior Harley Froberg had nine points and 10 rebounds

For Northwestern, Megan Roberts had 14 points and 12 rebounds.

Finlandia stays on the road, Saturday, Dec. 4 taking on North Central (Minn.). The game is scheduled to start at 2:00 p.m. CST

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.