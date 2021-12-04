Advertisement

Finlandia Men’s Basketball can’t stay with Eagles

13 players score for the Lions
(WLUC)
By Mike Ludlum
Published: Dec. 4, 2021
ST. PAUL, Minn. (WLUC) - The Finlandia University men’s basketball team (1-10) lost 100-62 to Northwestern (Minn.) (3-3), Friday night at the Ericksen Center.

Northwestern jumped out to a 16-4 lead after five minutes of play.  Finlandia fired back with a 3-point bomb from junior BJ Williams and a bucket from freshman Rae’quan Funches.

That closed the gap to 16-9 at the 14:11 mark.  The Eagles scored 11 straight points to effectively end the game.

For Finlandia, Williams scored 12 points.

For Northwestern, Noah Alm had 22 points.

Finlandia keeps to the road, Saturday, Dec. 4 taking on North Central (Minn.).  The game is scheduled to start at 4:00 p.m. CST

