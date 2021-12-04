A blustery Saturday -- before Sunday’s big snow event

Winds pick up from the west through northwest Friday evening through much of Saturday, with lake effect snow showers in the northwest wind belts. By late Saturday evening, the snow and winds subside -- the calm before a wintry storm to come.

On Sunday, a seasonably moist and cold Northern Plains-based system brings widespread and accumulating snow to Upper Michigan with strong southeast winds. Snowfall accumulations of 6″ or more are possible from the Sunday system during the late afternoon hours, including in the western highlands and eastern counties. Additional amounts from enhanced lake effect snow Monday can result in total accumulations ranging from 4 to 12+ inches of snow in Upper Michigan from Sunday to Monday. Prepare for winds gusting in excess of 30 mph at times on Sunday through Monday, which can lead to blowing snow and poor visibility for driving. Road conditions will deteriorate with slick conditions, with possible road blockages from snow accumulation.

As snow showers gradually taper off late Monday, overnight temperatures plunge to the single digits, even single digits below zero as next week begins under a below seasonal temp trend.

Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy with lake effect snow over the northwest wind belts; blustery with northwest winds 10 to 15 mph and occasional gusts over 25 mph; patchy blowing snow in the eastern counties

>Highs: 20s

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with widespread and moderate to heavy snow; potential accumulations of 6″ or more; blustery with southeast winds 10 to 20 mph and occasional gusts over 30 mph; patchy blowing snow

>Highs: 30

Monday: Mostly cloudy with lake effect snow showers over the north wind belts; potential accumulations of 6″ or more; temperatures falling to the 10s early evening

>Highs: 20

Tuesday, National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day: Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers then dissipating late; frigid

>Highs: 10s

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy and cold

>Highs: 20s

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers; seasonably mild

>Highs: 30

Friday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of mixed rain and snow; seasonably warm

>Highs: 30s

