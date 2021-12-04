Alger County firefighters and volunteers fill fire trucks with food donations

MUNISING, Mich. (WLUC) - Firefighters are well known for rescuing people from fires and car crashes. But, they also do more.

On Saturday, the City of Munising, Munising Township, and Au Train Township Fire Departments took part in the 6th annual Fill the Fire Trucks Food Drive.

“The food pantries are really in need of the donations,” said City of Munising Fire Chief Dan Malone. “The people that are willing to come out and help like this are greatly appreciated, and it means a lot to our community.”

Each department, and even Santa Claus, went door to door, collecting non-perishable food items and monetary contributions within their respective areas.

“This is my first year being involved with this,” said Perry King, Au Train Township’s fire chief. “It was good getting with the people of the community and our local businesses in Au Train Township. They were really receptive and willing to help.”

Munising High School students, including some Key Club members, also hopped on the trucks and joined the effort.

“I’ve done this for as long as I can remember,” junior Ireland Anderson stated. “It’s so much fun to help out and be a part of it, and it’s all for a good cause.”

“Everybody that’s helping is a team,” said Hattie Cota, another junior. “We’re all just trying to win for others. That’s just the bigger picture.”

An estimated more than 3,000 pounds of food was sent to the local St. Vincent de Paul and the Alger Couny Food Pantry. One Munising High School basketball player, Zach Lindquist, says it is important that everybody wins.

“We all believe that we should just do everything that we can to give everyone a great opportunity in life,” he said. “If that means getting to bring in food for other people, then we just want to do what we can to help out.”

“It’s a message to everybody {about} the need we do have here in the community and the willingness of the people to give and help,” Malone stated.

The message from all of the participating fire departments: first responder or not, anyone who helps their community is a hero.

