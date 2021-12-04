10th annual figure skating competition kicked off in Delta County

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Five different figure skating clubs competed today in the Mary Vandermissen Escanaba Holiday Classic Competition.

The clubs competing were the Copper Country Skating Academy, Eagle River Figure Skating Club, Escanaba Area Figure Skating Club, Iron Mountain Skating Club, and the Marquette Figure Skating Club.

The event was held at the Hannahville Ice and Turf Complex with over 40 events that the skaters could win first, second, or third in.

Mary Gauthier, professional figure skating instructor and competition chair, told us the significance of who the competition is named after.

“This year it was renamed the Mary Vandermissen Escanaba Area Figure Skating Holiday Classic Competition. My mom had passed away about a month ago because she really loved every aspect of figure skating.”

Later in the event there was also the U.P. district 7 high school competition.

