Veteran Wish List for Jacobetti Veteran Home

Veterans from the home are creating a wish list for items like watches and CD players
Veteran Wish List
Veteran Wish List
By Cameron Chinn
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 5:08 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Veterans at the Jacobetti Home for Veterans are creating a wish list for the holidays.

At the Jacobetti Home, while donations are always welcome year-round, there is always a need during the holidays. A wish list is created and residents are looking for items like high-quality lotion, large-faced watches, and CD players. According to volunteer coordinator, Sarah Johnson donations like those items from the community are invaluable.

“The support of our community is invaluable and it is unbelievable how generous our community is. It allows us to tailor our offerings to our veterans,” she said. Physical donations are accepted at the main doors during business hours as the home is always looking for more to give to their veterans.

