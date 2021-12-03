UP Health System Marquette makes TV6 Canathon donation

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - UP Health System Marquette has made a big contribution to the TV6 Canathon. The employees donating more than $3,200 and pounds of food combined to our annual campaign to help feed a hungry neighbor.

UP Health System Marquette had a friendly competition going between the departments; whoever contributed the most would get a pizza party. Staff at the hospital say they’re proud to give back to the community.

“UP Health System Marquette has been a part of the Canathon since the start so it’s really important to us to continue that tradition and it’s something that everybody is super excited about every year, I get emails before it even starts asking what we’re going to do this year so we see it as a really good way to give back to our community,” said Molly Holmstrom-Bolster, UP Health System-Marquette Employee Relations Committee Chair.

Friday is the last day for the 40th annual TV6 Canathon. Everything donated stays within the community it was given.

