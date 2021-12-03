Advertisement

Toy drives happening in Keweenaw/Houghton County

It’s not too late to make a difference for a child’s holiday
Sheriff Pennala says the toy drive is going well so far.(WLUC)
By Jesse Wiederhold
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 5:13 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
HOUGHTON & KEWEENAW COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - First responders in Houghton and Keweenaw County are making the holidays special for kids in need.

Presents pile up behind Keweenaw County Sheriff Curt Pennala.

He says his office’s “No Kid Without a Christmas” program is off to a good start.

“A lot of this is donated by the public, and some of it is stuff that we purchased,” said Pennala. “So, I think today so far we brought about $15,000 in.”

Not to be confused with the Sherrif’s program – Mercy EMS in Calumet is also running a toy drive.

With the two organizations collecting – more kids in Houghton and Keweenaw County are covered.

Mercy paramedics are also happy to serve the community under brighter circumstances.

“Typically when you request Mercy EMS we’re seeing people at their worst. We don’t get an opportunity to make a difference in a different sort of way,” said Patrick Boberg, Mercy EMS CEO and paramedic.

“We felt this way is kind of a fun way to give back to the community,” added Boberg.

Both organizations are still accepting donations at their offices. Gifts will be delivered to families in need the week before Christmas.

“I think we’re about average, it seems like we’re still getting a lot of families that coming in last minute,” said Pennala. “So we got some more shopping to do.”

“There’s a variety of needs,” said Boberg. “Whether it be clothing or just toys in general. Again, we’re open to anything.”

Families can still request to be added to the receiving list too.

“People really are thankful for it, they’re grateful for it,” said Pennala. “A lot of the families are in a hard spot right now.”

You can contact Mercy EMS or the Keweenaw County Sheriff’s Office if you have questions, would like to be added to the recipient list or if you would like to donate.

