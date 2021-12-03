Seasonably mild Friday in the U.P. with scattered light snow showers

High pressure keeps snowfall on the lighter side of intensity in the U.P. overnight through much of Friday, with winds at much calmer speeds compared to the 30+ mph gusts from the day prior. Snow coverage picks up Friday afternoon with an incoming Canadian Prairies system, scattered throughout Upper Michigan but still mainly in the form of light snow showers with possible accumulations around 1″ near the Lake Superior shore. Winds pick up from the northwest Friday evening, as the system exits the region, gusting over 20 mph at times. These blustery conditions continue Saturday with a chance of lake effect snow showers over the northwest wind belts.

On Sunday, a seasonably moist and cold Northern Plains-based system brings widespread and accumulating snow to Upper Michigan with strong southeast winds. Snowfall accumulations of 6″ or more are possible from the Sunday system, with an additional 6″ on Monday with lake effect snow showers over the north wind belts after the system’s exit.

Late Monday, overnight temperatures plunge to the single digits, even single digits below zero as next week begins with a below seasonal temp trend.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with scattered light snow showers; seasonably mild and breezy with southwest winds 10 to 20 mph then increasing in the evening from the northwest gusting over 20 mph

>Highs: 30s

Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy with lake effect snow over the northwest wind belts; blustery northwest winds

>Highs: 20s

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with widespread and accumulating snow; potential accumulations of 6″ or more; blustery southeast winds

>Highs: 30

Monday: Mostly cloudy with lake effect snow showers over the north wind belts; potential accumulations of 6″ or more; temperatures falling to the 10s early evening

>Highs: 20

Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers then dissipating late; frigid

>Highs: 10s

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy and cold

>Highs: 20s

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers; seasonably mild

>Highs: 30s

