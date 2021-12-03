Advertisement

NMU Men’s Basketball drops decision at Northwood

Slow first half can’t make up for good second half
(NMU Graphic)
(NMU Graphic)
By Mike Ludlum
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 12:28 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MIDLAND, Mich. (WLUC) - The Northern Michigan University men’s basketball team took on Northwood University to begin their Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference play.The Wildcats fell to the Timberwolves, 81-72, in a well fought game.

STAT LEADERS Senior Max Bjorklund led Northern in points, with 19, shooting just under 50 percent from the field. Bjorklund also led the game in assists with four total. Graduate transfer John Kerr led the Wildcats in rebounds and was second on the team in points with eight and 12. Junior Jack Rusch shot an impressive 50 percent from the field, totalling 11 points in the process. Rusch also picked up six boards over the course of the game.

FIRST HALF Throughout the first 12 minutes of the first half, the Wildcats and Timberwolves played a tough game amassing 14 points amongst both teams. Rusch was a key stat leader for the ‘Cats, tallying seven points over 20 minutes of play. Another key player for NMU was Bjorklund, who drained 11 points during the first half.The ‘Cats led the half in free throw percentage, going nine for 10 from the charity stripe. Northern found themselves going three-for-four from the charity strip, while also pulling down 13 boards collectively. The Wildcats found themselves down at the half, 25-33, against Northwood.

SECOND HALF Over the first four minutes of the second half, the ‘Cats put up eight points to put them within four of the Timberwolves. With six minutes left in the game, Kerr hit two clutch layups to propel the Wildcats within 14 of Northwood. Bjorklund continued his stellar play, accruing eight points throughout the second half.Kerr had an outstanding second half, tallying 12 points and five rebounds over 20 minutes of play. The Wildcats fell to the Timberwolves, 81-72.

UP NEXT The Wildcats drop to 3-4 on the season while Northwood moves to 3-3. The ‘Cats are set to take on the Michigan Technological University Huskies next Monday, Dec. 6 at 7:30 p.m. in Houghton, Mich.

