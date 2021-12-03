Advertisement

New piece of equipment donated to Marquette County Sheriff’s Department

By Annette Giachino
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 7:17 PM EST
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A thermal imaging cameras was donated by Ben Lauren’s Memorial Foundation to Rescue 131, a division of the department.

The camera will be able to detect fallen firefighters and victims in house fires.

It’ll also be able to detect hot spots or sources of a fire which is crucial help save more lives.

Ron Lauren, Ben Lauren Memorial Foundation Founder and father of Ben Lauren, told us more about the camera.

“The thermal imaging camera will find where the heat source is and and help the firemen go through the smoke because you can’t see the house. So the thermal imaging camera can see through the smoke and go in and fight the fire that way.”

The Ben Lauren Foundation was created after the tragic death of Ben Lauren, a member of the Forsyth Township Fire Department, in March 2020.

The foundation hopes this donation will help keep firefighters safe.

