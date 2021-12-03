Advertisement

Negaunee High School student chosen as artist for Zero Degrees Art Gallery Young at Art program

16-year-old Joe Rosten displays and sells his work in the Marquette gallery
Joe Rosten is the Young at Art mentee at Zero Degrees Art Gallery.
Joe Rosten is the Young at Art mentee at Zero Degrees Art Gallery.(WLUC)
By Tia Trudgeon
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 9:09 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - You’ll find 16-year-old Joe Rosten at Negaunee High School by day, and in his self-built woodshop by night.

Rosten was chosen by Zero Degrees Art Gallery for its ‘Young at Art’ program.

That program gives Rosten an opportunity to work independently or with the guidance of an older artist. The work he creates goes on display (and for sale) at the gallery.

There will be an artist’s reception for Joe Saturday, December 4th from 1 to 4 P.M.

Learn more about Joe’s process in the video below...

Take a closer look at Joe’s work here...

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this Nov. 19, 2020, file photo, ventilator tubes are attached to a COVID-19 patient...
MDHHS: Unvaccinated residents filling Michigan hospitals, getting hospitalized for COVID
Fatal car crash in Alger County under investigation
Schoolcraft Memorial Hospital nurses are pleading with residents to take immediate actions to...
WATCH: Schoolcraft Memorial Hospital nurses urge the community to take precautions
A well wisher kneels to pray at a memorial on the sign of Oxford High School in Oxford, Mich.,...
School chief: Discipline not needed for boy before shooting
House catches on fire in Chocolay Twp.
No injuries in house fire in Chocolay Township

Latest News

The Christmas Tree in Downtown Marquette lit up
Downtown Marquette gets into the Christmas spirit with parade and tree lighting
NMU organization teaming up with TV6 Canathon
Marquette Ending Hunger contributing to the TV6 Canathon
Sheriff gives safety tips for National Preparedness Month
New piece of equipment donated to Marquette County Sheriff’s Department
Front entrance of Bothwell Middle School
Bothwell Middle School rose to the challenge in support of the TV6 Canathon