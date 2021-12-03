Negaunee High School student chosen as artist for Zero Degrees Art Gallery Young at Art program

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - You’ll find 16-year-old Joe Rosten at Negaunee High School by day, and in his self-built woodshop by night.

Rosten was chosen by Zero Degrees Art Gallery for its ‘Young at Art’ program.

That program gives Rosten an opportunity to work independently or with the guidance of an older artist. The work he creates goes on display (and for sale) at the gallery.

There will be an artist’s reception for Joe Saturday, December 4th from 1 to 4 P.M.

