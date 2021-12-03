Marquette Ending Hunger contributing to the TV6 Canathon

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette Ending hunger, an NMU student organization, collected donations.

Thursday, December 2nd was collection day so the students went around campus taking donations and brought them to the NMU Food Pantry.

They saw a great turnout for donations this year and hope to continue in years next.

Hannah Smith, Marquette Ending Hunger President, told us what contributing the the Canathon means to her and the organization.

“It really means a lot for anyone who’s able to give anything so if any students gave it they’re helping a fellow Wildcat, they’re helping another student in need and if it’s not going to the NMU Food Pantry you’re helping a neighbor, you’re helping a community member. So it’s truly amazing to see all of us come together.”

Marquette Ending Hunger’s goal is to institute a food bank in the city of Marquette to distribute to local food pantries.

