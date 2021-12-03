Advertisement

Mark Cuban bought a town in Texas, just because

Mark Cuban told the Dallas Morning News he bought the town because a buddy needed to sell it.
Mark Cuban told the Dallas Morning News he bought the town because a buddy needed to sell it.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 3:51 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MUSTANG, Texas (CNN) – Billionaire Mark Cuban is now the owner of Mustang, Texas, which is located about 45 minutes south of Dallas.

Cuban told the Dallas Morning News he bought the town because a buddy needed to sell it.

It’s unclear how much the owner of the Dallas Mavericks paid for the 77 acres.

In 2017, Mustang was reportedly up for sale for $4 million.

Cuban didn’t say what he plans to do with the tiny town of 21 people.

Right now, there’s just a trailer park and Wispers Cabaret Strip Club. Though on Friday, the club’s name had been changed to “Mark Cubaret” on Google Maps.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal car crash in Alger County under investigation
FILE - In this Nov. 19, 2020, file photo, ventilator tubes are attached to a COVID-19 patient...
MDHHS: Unvaccinated residents filling Michigan hospitals, getting hospitalized for COVID
Schoolcraft Memorial Hospital nurses are pleading with residents to take immediate actions to...
WATCH: Schoolcraft Memorial Hospital nurses urge the community to take precautions
A well wisher kneels to pray at a memorial on the sign of Oxford High School in Oxford, Mich.,...
School chief: Discipline not needed for boy before shooting
Some Marquette BLP customers experience power issues as a result
Dump truck hits power lines in south Marquette

Latest News

Sheriff Pennala says the toy drive is going well so far.
Toy drives happening in Keweenaw/Houghton County
The program is expected to last around two hours, with an intermission
Dickinson County theatre prepares for holiday concert
Veteran Wish List
Veteran Wish List for Jacobetti Veteran Home
Donations being made to Beacon House and Hope Free Lutheran
Donations to Hope Free Lutheran and Beacon House food pantries
A well wisher kneels to pray at a memorial on the sign of Oxford High School in Oxford, Mich.,...
Lawyer: Parents charged in Michigan school shooting didn’t flee