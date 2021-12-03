Looking ahead to Sunday’s snow event

Our next quick-moving clipper system will bring light scattered snow today and lake effect snow along the northwest wind belts tomorrow. Then, a stronger system will bring widespread snow on Sunday. It starts early in the morning and continues all day with lake effect snow developing on Monday as the system moves out. Snowfall amounts will depend on the track of the system. We’re looking at widespread 6″, 8-10″ in the north. Once the lake effect gets going snowfall amounts in the higher elevations will exceed 10″. Winds will be gusting in excess of 30mph at times on Sunday through Monday. This will lead to blowing snow. Road conditions will deteriorate with accumulating snow and poor visibility. Colder air will work in quickly when the system clears out. Tuesday morning looks to be very cold!

Today: Cloudy with scattered light snow

>Highs: Low to mid-30s

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with lake effect snow showers along the northwest wind belts

>Highs: Mid to upper 20s west, upper 20s to low 30s east

Sunday: Widespread moderate to heavy snow

>Highs: Upper 20s, low 30s east

Monday: Lake effect snow with temperatures decreasing during the day

>Highs: Mid to upper 20s

Tuesday: A few scattered snow showers with temps falling

>Highs: Teens

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy and near seasonal

>Highs: Mid to upper 20s

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with light scattered snow showers

>Highs: Low to Mid 30s

