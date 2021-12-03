Advertisement

Looking ahead to Sunday’s snow event

By Jennifer Perez
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 7:38 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Our next quick-moving clipper system will bring light scattered snow today and lake effect snow along the northwest wind belts tomorrow. Then, a stronger system will bring widespread snow on Sunday. It starts early in the morning and continues all day with lake effect snow developing on Monday as the system moves out. Snowfall amounts will depend on the track of the system. We’re looking at widespread 6″, 8-10″ in the north. Once the lake effect gets going snowfall amounts in the higher elevations will exceed 10″. Winds will be gusting in excess of 30mph at times on Sunday through Monday. This will lead to blowing snow. Road conditions will deteriorate with accumulating snow and poor visibility. Colder air will work in quickly when the system clears out. Tuesday morning looks to be very cold!

Today: Cloudy with scattered light snow

>Highs: Low to mid-30s

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with lake effect snow showers along the northwest wind belts

>Highs: Mid to upper 20s west, upper 20s to low 30s east

Sunday: Widespread moderate to heavy snow

>Highs: Upper 20s, low 30s east

Monday: Lake effect snow with temperatures decreasing during the day

>Highs: Mid to upper 20s

Tuesday: A few scattered snow showers with temps falling

>Highs: Teens

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy and near seasonal

>Highs: Mid to upper 20s

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with light scattered snow showers

>Highs: Low to Mid 30s

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this Nov. 19, 2020, file photo, ventilator tubes are attached to a COVID-19 patient...
MDHHS: Unvaccinated residents filling Michigan hospitals, getting hospitalized for COVID
Fatal car crash in Alger County under investigation
Schoolcraft Memorial Hospital nurses are pleading with residents to take immediate actions to...
WATCH: Schoolcraft Memorial Hospital nurses urge the community to take precautions
House catches on fire in Chocolay Twp.
No injuries in house fire in Chocolay Township
A well wisher kneels to pray at a memorial on the sign of Oxford High School in Oxford, Mich.,...
School chief: Discipline not needed for boy before shooting

Latest News

Friday high temps in the 30s with scattered light snow showers picking up in the afternoon.
Seasonably mild Friday in the U.P. with scattered light snow showers
mix
Light rain/snow mix & staying active
Rainy and windy night with snow this weekend
Snow chances increase into the weekend with a frigid start to next week
mix precip
A milder day with snow & mix