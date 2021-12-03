Advertisement

Houghton Holiday Hoopla moves online

Hoopla is held online only with no dinner party this year
Bids for the kids - Holiday Hoopla is open now for bidders in the Copper Country to support...
By Jesse Wiederhold
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 12:47 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - Holiday Hoopla in Houghton is switched to online-only this year.

The holiday fundraiser is normally held at the Bonfire Continental with dinner.

However, event organizers have decided to hold the auction online after a recent increase in coronavirus cases locally.

Proceeds from the online auction go towards $11,000 in scholarships for local students.

Items for auction are all donated to Holiday Hoopla by local organizations and schools.

“We have a whole array, the key element is we have over 50 items,” said Jeff Ratcliffe, executive director of the Keweenaw Economic Development Alliance, or KEDA.

“Over 20 of those are made by our CTE classes around the area,” added Ratcliffe.

The online auction is open now through Dec. 8.

Holiday Hoopla is organized each year by the Keweenaw Chamber of Commerce, the Keweenaw Young Professionals and the Keweenaw Economic Development Alliance.

It also partners with the Portage Health Foundation for the scholarship awards.

