‘Fill the Firetruck Food Drive’ kicks off on Saturday

By Annette Giachino
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 3:59 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MUNISING, Mich. (WLUC) - “Fill the Fire Truck Food Drive” will start at 12:00 p.m. and go until 2:00 p.m. at the Munising Fire Hall.

Fire departments across Alger County are joining together to collect food.

Some of the departments that will be participating are: City of Munising, Munising Township, and Autrain Fire.

Munising Fire Chief Dan Malone told us what it means for him to help the community.

“I don’t think there’s a better way that you can give back to your community than by serving on the department like this, and not only putting out neighbor’s fire but being able to help feed neighbors too is really pleasing.”

The event fills the shelves of the Alger Food Pantry and St. Vincent Food Pantry.

