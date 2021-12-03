Fatal car crash in Alger County under investigation

BURT TWP., Mich. (WLUC) - The Alger County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a fatal car crash that occurred in Burt Township Thursday afternoon.

The Sheriff’s Department responded to a car crash at approximately 1:05 p.m. Dec. 2 after receiving a 911 call reporting a single-vehicle crash on M-77.

The preliminary investigation determined that a 70-year-old male failed to negotiate a curve in the road, exited the roadway on the west side of M-77, and ultimately struck several large trees.

The driver of the vehicle had to be removed from the vehicle by the Burt Township Fire Department using the jaws of life. The driver was transported to U.P. Health Systems in Marquette where he died because of his injuries. Alcohol was not believed to be a factor.

Burt Township Ambulance, Burt Township Fire Department, Alger EMS, and the Alger County Sheriff’s Office responded to the accident. The identity of the victim will not be released until the family is notified.

