Escanaba High School receives donation for new tennis courts

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Escanaba Schools will receive a $200,000 donation to improve facilities. The first installment of $50,000 will go towards revamping the tennis courts at the Jr./Sr. High School.

Right now, the school has four courts but next year, there will be eight courts and a pavilion. The courts will be blue, just like Olympic courts.

“Only having four courts makes it challenging and we have to use city courts for the remainder of the matches. That’s safety-wise, logistic-wise and coaching-wise - just makes it so difficult,” said Tom Penegor, boy’s tennis coach for Escanaba High School.

The donor says she feels blessed she can help the school and believes sports are important for students.

“My late husband always said that the kids being involved in athletics, really shapes them and who they are,” said Patricia Abrahamson, the donor.

Construction will begin next year with plans to be used in the fall.

