Advertisement

Escanaba High School receives donation for new tennis courts

Construction will begin next year with plans to be used in the fall.
Escanaba High School's current tennis courts.
Escanaba High School's current tennis courts.(WLUC photo)
By Grace Blair
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 2:02 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Escanaba Schools will receive a $200,000 donation to improve facilities. The first installment of $50,000 will go towards revamping the tennis courts at the Jr./Sr. High School.

Right now, the school has four courts but next year, there will be eight courts and a pavilion. The courts will be blue, just like Olympic courts.

“Only having four courts makes it challenging and we have to use city courts for the remainder of the matches. That’s safety-wise, logistic-wise and coaching-wise - just makes it so difficult,” said Tom Penegor, boy’s tennis coach for Escanaba High School.

The donor says she feels blessed she can help the school and believes sports are important for students.

“My late husband always said that the kids being involved in athletics, really shapes them and who they are,” said Patricia Abrahamson, the donor.

Construction will begin next year with plans to be used in the fall.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal car crash in Alger County under investigation
FILE - In this Nov. 19, 2020, file photo, ventilator tubes are attached to a COVID-19 patient...
MDHHS: Unvaccinated residents filling Michigan hospitals, getting hospitalized for COVID
Schoolcraft Memorial Hospital nurses are pleading with residents to take immediate actions to...
WATCH: Schoolcraft Memorial Hospital nurses urge the community to take precautions
A well wisher kneels to pray at a memorial on the sign of Oxford High School in Oxford, Mich.,...
School chief: Discipline not needed for boy before shooting
Some Marquette BLP customers experience power issues as a result
Dump truck hits power lines in south Marquette

Latest News

Bids for the kids - Holiday Hoopla is open now for bidders in the Copper Country to support...
Houghton Holiday Hoopla moves online
The most popular item to buy is the store's collection of model cars
Dickinson County hobby store prepares for holiday season
Negaunee Tinseltown
Downtown Negaunee becomes 'Tinseltown' on Saturday, Dec. 11
Financial tips to end 2021
Financial tips to end 2021