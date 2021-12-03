Advertisement

Downtown Marquette gets into the Christmas spirit with Parade and tree lighting

The Christmas Tree in Downtown Marquette lit up
The Christmas Tree in Downtown Marquette lit up(Jerry Tudor WLUC TV6)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 8:52 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Christmas spirit was in the air in Downtown Marquette Thursday night. The Downtown Development Authority hosted their annual winter snow fun holiday parade.

Floats from local businesses and organizations made their way down Third Street headed for the Commons. Once the parade made it to the Commons Santa Claus was joined by the Mayor of Marquette to light the tree.

“It’s really nice to be back in-person, last year we held a modified event where we sat in this parking lot and handed out goodie bags and people drove through, that was nice but it’s great to be back with everyone watching the parade go by throwing some candy canes out the window and seeing the smiles on everyone’s faces, it’s a great night to be here in Marquette,” said Marquette Mayor Jenna Smith.

This was the 10th year for the parade, and the 46th for the tree lighting in Downtown Marquette.

