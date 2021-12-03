Donations to Hope Free Lutheran and Beacon House food pantries

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Donations from the TV6 Canathon will be going to two small food pantries in Marquette.

The Steve Mariucci Beacon House and Hope Free Lutheran Church pantries will be receiving two large packages of donations. They gathered today at Super One Foods in Marquette. In addition to the food donations, both parties received 100 dollar gift cards to Super One Foods.

“There’s a lot of need in the community, always around the holidays but all year long, and proud to be able to partner up with TV6 and the Canathon to be able to make this donation locally and on top of that Super One Foods has donated $100 gift cards to each one of the groups in additions to the donations already made,” store manager Mike LaVinge said.

