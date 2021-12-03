Advertisement

Dispatcher dies after being shot inside 911 call center in Kentucky

Kentucky State Police is investigating a shooting at a 911 call center in Bell County.
Kentucky State Police is investigating a shooting at a 911 call center in Bell County.(Gray News, file)
By WKYT News Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 12:21 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT/Gray News) - A 911 dispatcher was shot and killed inside the Bell County 911 Center, WKYT reported.

Kentucky State Police said it happened around 1 a.m. local time Friday morning.

Two dispatchers were inside the 911 center trading firearms when one of the weapons was accidentally discharged, hitting 23-year-old Kyle Garrett of Frakes, police said.

Garrett was taken to Pineville Community Health Center where he was pronounced dead. An autopsy for Garrett will be performed at the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Frankfort.

According to the sheriff’s office, non-sworn personnel are not allowed to have firearms in the 911 Center.

The sheriff’s office added that the two dispatchers were cousins and best friends, who “grew up together and shared the hobby of casual gun trading.”

A police spokesperson said they are investigating the incident.

Copyright 2021 WKYT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal car crash in Alger County under investigation
FILE - In this Nov. 19, 2020, file photo, ventilator tubes are attached to a COVID-19 patient...
MDHHS: Unvaccinated residents filling Michigan hospitals, getting hospitalized for COVID
Schoolcraft Memorial Hospital nurses are pleading with residents to take immediate actions to...
WATCH: Schoolcraft Memorial Hospital nurses urge the community to take precautions
A well wisher kneels to pray at a memorial on the sign of Oxford High School in Oxford, Mich.,...
School chief: Discipline not needed for boy before shooting
Some Marquette BLP customers experience power issues as a result
Dump truck hits power lines in south Marquette

Latest News

Bids for the kids - Holiday Hoopla is open now for bidders in the Copper Country to support...
Houghton Holiday Hoopla moves online
A well wisher kneels to pray at a memorial on the sign of Oxford High School in Oxford, Mich.,...
Suspect’s parents charged in Michigan school shooting; parents called to school over son’s drawing
Police in North Carolina are searching for Laela Kamoria Jones, 13, and an Amber Alert has been...
Amber Alert: 13-year-old girl missing in N.C.
The most popular item to buy is the store's collection of model cars
Dickinson County hobby store prepares for holiday season