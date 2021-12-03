Advertisement

Dickinson County theatre prepares for holiday concert

The show brings together three well-known musicians in Iron Mountain.
The program is expected to last around two hours, with an intermission
The program is expected to last around two hours, with an intermission
By Clint McLeod
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 5:12 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - Three popular artists are joining forces for an evening of holiday music in Dickinson County Friday night. Crews arrive hours before the musicians to unload equipment ahead of tonight’s concert. The show brings together three well-known musicians in Iron Mountain.

“Michael Bailey of Vic Ferrari, so this community is familiar with what he does with his symphony up here. You’re going to get a lot of that kind of energy from him,” said Joe Ellis, JEM Productions Owner.

Mark Wood, an Emmy award-winning composer and a founding member of the Trans-Siberian Orchestra will play the electric violin. Spectators will also hear a Christmas song no one else can perform.

“We have Steve March-Tormé, who is Mel Tormé's son, and he has the rights to The Christmas Song, so he is the only guy in the world that can perform it,” Ellis said. “From classics to current hits it’s an amazing, extremely dynamic, two-hour show.”

The program is called “For kids 1 to 92,” from the lyric in Mel Tormé's song. A limited number of tickets are still available at the Braumart Theatre’s website.

Operations manager Jinx Brew says an event like this will keep the theatre running.

“It’s something that usually wouldn’t come to our area, and I am so excited to be offering it to our community,” Brew explained.

Brew says one of the musicians, Michael Bailey, has been a strong supporter of the Braumart Theatre for over 5 years.

The tour kicked off yesterday in Wisconsin, and this is the only stop in the U.P.

“This show will stop between 400 seat theatres and 2,000 seat theatres. Knowing this band, they get most excited about this type of venue in Iron Mountain,” Ellis said.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. CT and the show starts at 7:30 p.m. CT.

