Dickinson County hobby store prepares for holiday season

Superior Hobby U.P. has been in Iron Mountain since 1990, and sells classic model cars, and more
The most popular item to buy is the store's collection of model cars
The most popular item to buy is the store's collection of model cars
By Clint McLeod
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 12:38 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - As the holiday season approaches, some toys never go out of style.

Superior Hobby U.P. has been in Iron Mountain since 1990. The store was formerly Superior Carpet and Hobby.

The owner says toys like model cars, puzzles, and military kits are always popular. The most popular customers are children under 10-years-old, and the seniors looking to relive their youth. The owner says the most popular item is easily the model cars.

“Older people, or people who come in who want to have a car that they had their first car. We have a nice selection of model cars. Not all of them, but a nice selection of model cars,” said Mark Wiederrecht, Superior Hobby U.P. President.

Wiederrecht says the busiest time of year comes in January as shoppers spend leftover holiday money.

