“Christmas in the Village” returns to the U.P. State Fairgrounds

Snow falling in the Antique Village on the U.P. State Fairgrounds.
Snow falling in the Antique Village on the U.P. State Fairgrounds.
By Grace Blair
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 2:53 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in the Antique Village on the U.P. State Fairgrounds.

Christmas in the Village kicked off Friday with Santa Claus, snow and a decorated old, fashioned square.

“The shops are all open getting the last couple decorations on them here and will be ready to go,” said Jim Yoder, president of the U.P. Steam and Gas Engine Association.

For the first time, Seven Acre Garden and Gifts will be making wreaths in the village.

“We wanted to do something that would fit into our business model that would continue us through later in the season other than just our flowers,” said Dan Doyen, owner of Seven Acre Garden and Gifts.

The branches are cut from their own trees and then everything is trimmed into one-foot sections to prepare for arranging the wreath, which is made on-site. There are several wreaths already made, or you can order your own.

“We have bows, pinecones, different fancy ornaments. Some really unique ornaments,” said Doyen.

Inside the Community Center is a chance to win some prizes.”

There are several items on the table. You buy a ticket and put it in the can you want to bid on that item. So those things are going,” said Yoder.

Admission is free to enjoy all of these holiday festivities, but they are requesting donations of non-perishable food items for the holiday food drive.

Christmas in the Village continues Saturday from eleven in the morning until seven at night.

