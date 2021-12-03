Advertisement

Bothwell Middle School rose to the challenge in support of the TV6 Canathon

Front entrance of Bothwell Middle School
Front entrance of Bothwell Middle School(WLUC)
By Annette Giachino
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 7:04 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Today, Bothwell Middle School wrapped up donations to the TV6 Canathon.

Students filled classroom boxes with food for those in need, the turnout was much bigger than previous years.

To generate more participation, students had a competition to see who could collect the most donations.

Courtney Beecher, 8th grade teacher, told us more about the competition.

“Each advisory, which is kind of like a homeroom, takes on the challenge of getting the most items donated. So with that we had 6th, 7th, and 8th graders really coming together to donate as many items as they could for their advisory.”

8th grade student Keira Lindburg told us what donating cans means to her.

“It actually means a lot to me to donate. Around town I see a lot of homeless people and people around the warming shelter. So it means a lot to me to donate and help them.”

Donations will be picked up on Friday by the Salvation Army.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marquette Branch Prison.
Officer attacked at Marquette Branch Prison last week
Authorities say a 15-year-old sophomore opened fire at his Michigan high school, killing three...
Judge: No bond for Michigan teen charged in school shooting
MDOT logo and a road.
Backups expected near US-41 and M-28 intersection with Washington Street in Marquette Wednesday
Marquette Mountain in Feb. 2019 (WLUC image).
Marquette Mountain Resort announces new general manager
House catches on fire in Chocolay Twp.
No injuries in house fire in Chocolay Township

Latest News

NMU organization teaming up with TV6 Canathon
Marquette Ending Hunger contributing to the TV6 Canathon
Sheriff gives safety tips for National Preparedness Month
New piece of equipment donated to Marquette County Sheriff’s Department
Fatal car crash in Alger County under investigation
The vote monday has restarted the affordable housing project as the city partners with Renovare
City or Marquette restarts affordable housing project