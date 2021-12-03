Bothwell Middle School rose to the challenge in support of the TV6 Canathon

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Today, Bothwell Middle School wrapped up donations to the TV6 Canathon.

Students filled classroom boxes with food for those in need, the turnout was much bigger than previous years.

To generate more participation, students had a competition to see who could collect the most donations.

Courtney Beecher, 8th grade teacher, told us more about the competition.

“Each advisory, which is kind of like a homeroom, takes on the challenge of getting the most items donated. So with that we had 6th, 7th, and 8th graders really coming together to donate as many items as they could for their advisory.”

8th grade student Keira Lindburg told us what donating cans means to her.

“It actually means a lot to me to donate. Around town I see a lot of homeless people and people around the warming shelter. So it means a lot to me to donate and help them.”

Donations will be picked up on Friday by the Salvation Army.

