Aspen Ridge School and Birchview Elementary round up TV6 Canathon donations

ISHPEMING TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Friday was the last day of the 40th TV6 Canathon, and more donations were collected from a couple of Marquette County schools.

Aspen Ridge School in Ishpeming Township has participated in the TV6 Canathon for over ten years. Throughout the week, Elementary Principal Chris Marana and his students collected bags upon bags of food. The elementary and middle school total: 5,856 pounds.

“You see the students,” said Marana. “They rise to occasion. The smiles on their faces and how proud they feel to be able to help out, it’s special.”

Up the road in Ishpeming, Birchview Elementary 4th graders helped load 1,360 pounds of food into a Salvation Army of Marquette County truck. Principal Matthew Byce praised all grades for helping the community.

“To say that I’m extremely proud is an understatement,” Byce said. “The really cool thing about the Canathon as well is that you’re giving to people in your own community. It’s going to our local pantries.”

Students in both schools competed to win their class a pizza party. For Aspen Ridge 5th graders Ellie Anderson and Olivia Book, though, this was about more than pizza.

“I know some people are actually struggling,” said Anderson, “and I like trying to help people, especially as I am a social butterfly.”

“I’ve always wanted to be a donor for everything,” Book stated. “This is kind of my chance to help out a lot. And, I’m actually kind of doing it for the whole world.”

The principals said their students have set an example.

“The holiday season is all about giving back,” Marana said. “That’s something that our students and staff take pride in. We’re glad to just do our part.”

“Building that two-way street between the community and the school system and that level of support that we have, I think, is something that the students are aware of and are happy to contribute to,” Byce explained.

Both schools hope the TV6 Canathon motivates students to be there for others.

