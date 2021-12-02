St. Vincent de Paul in Marquette unloads food items for TV6 Canathon

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The pantry shelves at St. Vincent de Paul in Marquette are filling up.

On Thursday, hundreds of non-perishable food items were unloaded off of a truck and into the pantry. On Thursday, with help from volunteers and employees, the nonprofit collected TV6 Canathon donations from 35 different locations.

“We had three teams that went out,” said SVDP’s Marquette District President, Jacy Williams. “They picked up from approximately ten locations each. And then, our store employees also went to the major grocery stores.”

One box and tray after another, helpers brought in anything from fruit cocktail to pasta sauce.

While food donations are down compared to past Canathons, St. Vincent received at least $3,000 in monetary contributions.

“The financial donations are coming in very well,” Williams stated. “We like them because then we buy produce and bakery products and meat, which we don’t get through the Canathon.”

Williams estimates around 10,000 pounds of food will be collected by the end of the weekend. Canathon or not, she says it is crucial to help, especially during the winter months.

“People are out of work, say construction workers and so on and so forth,” Williams said. “They need the food where they may not need it during the summertime.”

As the 40th TV6 Canathon comes to a close on Friday, Williams has nothing but praise for all who helped the cause.

“Everybody in our pantry is volunteer,” she said. “They have put in a lot of time and a lot of effort to make sure everybody is fed.”

St. Vincent de Paul thanks all of the volunteers who assisted with this year’s Canathon. The nonprofit will make another pickup from the Super One grocery store on Friday.

