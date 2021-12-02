Advertisement

Spartans pull away in second half to drop Louisville

Hall scores eight of his 15 points in key stretch
MSU basketball coach Tom Izzo
MSU basketball coach Tom Izzo(Matthew Schmucker, WILX | Matthew Schmucker, WILX)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 12:38 AM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - Malik Hall scored eight of his 15 points in a 1:34 stretch early in the second half, helping No. 22 Michigan State build a big lead it needed to hold off Louisville 73-64 in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge. The Spartans overcame 19 turnovers by playing well in spurts and making 10 of 18 3-pointers. The Cardinals fell behind by 20 points midway through the second half. Louisville’s El Ellis scored 16 of his career-high 22 points in less than six minutes, cutting the deficit to eight points with 1:26 left.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marquette Branch Prison.
Officer attacked at Marquette Branch Prison last week
Authorities say a 15-year-old sophomore opened fire at his Michigan high school, killing three...
Judge: No bond for Michigan teen charged in school shooting
MDOT logo and a road.
Backups expected near US-41 and M-28 intersection with Washington Street in Marquette Wednesday
Marquette Mountain in Feb. 2019 (WLUC image).
Marquette Mountain Resort announces new general manager
Oxford High School in Oxford Township, Michigan was placed on lockdown after reports of a...
Authorities: Student kills 3, wounds 8 at Michigan school

Latest News

Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo dunks during the first half of an NBA basketball game...
Giannis saves the day for the Bucks
Red Wings’ winning streak reaches four games
NMU Head Coach Grant Potulny talks about how good the UMD Bulldogs are.
Sports on Demand Wednesday 12 1 21
Red Wings win 3,000th game in franchise history