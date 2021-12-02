Salvation Army red kettles are back, bell ringers needed

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - The Salvation Army’s red kettles are back in the U.P.

“It’s just a good feeling. You feel good when you see people helping other people. You know some don’t have something to give and they’re still putting something in and boy, you know, that feels good,” said Art Davey, one of the bell ringers this year.

Davey has donated his time to ring the Salvation Army bell for six years. He rings four hours a day, five days a week and he loves watching people donate.

“Watching little kids come up skipping and hopping. It really puts joy, you know. I’ve tried to skip, and I can’t skip anymore,” said Davey.

Delta County has nine red kettle locations this year. The money brought in during the holiday season helps keep operations going all year. The Salvation Army says they’re in need of more volunteers this year.

“Stand out in front of a kettle, say ‘Merry Christmas’ to people, how fun is that? It helps us raise our money,” said Captain Doug Winters from the Salvation Army of Escanaba.

This year, a Delta County donor will match whatever is donated on December 7 and December 14.

“They’ll match dollar for dollar up to $2,500 for everything that we bring in the day,” said Capt. Winters.

All donations are welcome and every little bit helps the Salvation Army serve the community.

“I’ve lived in four different states in the upper peninsula I found is the most giving of anywhere I’ve lived. You can be down and out and they’re still giving,” said Davey.

To register to ring a bell at a red kettle location anywhere in the U.S., click here.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.