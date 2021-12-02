Advertisement

Red Wings’ winning streak reaches four games

Detrit edges Seattle in shootout
(WLUC)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 2, 2021
DETROIT, Mich. (WLUC) - Adam Erne scored the decisive goal in a shootout and the Detroit Red Wings won their fourth straight game by beating the Seattle Kraken 4-3. Detroit won the shootout 2-1, with Dylan Larkin also converting. Robby Fabbri, Vladislav Namestnikov and Lucas Raymond scored in regulation for the Red Wings. Ryan Donato had two goals and Vince Dunn scored the other for the Kraken. Thomas Greiss made 21 saves for Detroit in his 150th career victory. Seattle goalie Philipp Grubauer stopped 23 shots.

