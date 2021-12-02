Advertisement

No injuries in house fire in Chocolay Township

By Kendall Bunch
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 9:53 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
CHOCOLAY TWP., Mich. (WLUC) - A fire marshal is investigating after Chocolay Township firefighters say a home caught fire Wednesday night.

According to agencies on-scene, the call came in around 8:35 p.m. to a home on the 100 block of Keweenaw Trail behind the Ojibwe Casino.

A family returned to their single-family home to find smoke billowing out of the front door.

Fire crews say when they arrived, smoke started showing coming through the building’s roof.

With the help of mutual aid, including the Marquette Township and Marquette City Fire Departments, crews were able to put the fire out and are now ventilating the home. The home is not considered a total loss at this time.

No pets were inside the home and no firefighters were injured in this incident.

Again, a fire marshal has been called and will investigate the cause of the fire, which is ruled undetermined for now.

A preliminary investigation of the fire shows it may have started in the kitchen.

