MTU’s De Marchi named AVCA Midwest Region Player of the Year

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - Michigan Tech senior setter Laura De Marchi has been named the American Volleyball Coaches Association Midwest Region Player of the Year. She was also named to the All-Midwest Region Team for the third time in her career. Anna Jonynas was also named to the AVCA All-Midwest Region Team.

Laura De Marchi was named the GLIAC Setter of the Year and on the All-GLIAC First Team for the fifth straight year. De Marchi is averaging 11.48 assists per set to lead the GLIAC and rank sixth in the nation. The Milan, Italy native has tallied 1,114 assists this season, 304 digs (3.13 d/s), 79 kills, 44 blocks, and 30 service aces. De Marchi is Michigan Tech’s all-time leader in career assists with 5,427. Her 11.77 assists per set for her career is tops in program history and she also ranks seventh in Tech history with 1,369 digs. She had 13 double-doubles and hit the 50 assist plateau eight times and the 20-dig mark twice.

Anna Jonynas was named the third GLIAC Volleyball Player of the Year in Michigan Tech history. She was also named to the All-GLIAC First Team for the second straight season. Jonynas ranks second in the GLIAC in kills per set (4.1), third in service aces (44), 11th in digs per set (3.28), and 16th in hitting percentage (.267). Jonynas appeared in all 30 matches and tallied 15 double-doubles. She tallied double-digit kills 24 times with a career-high 25 kills versus Grand Valley State where she added 15 digs while hitting .302. Jonynas ranks third in program history with 1,682 digs and seventh with 1,223 kills.

Players named to AVCA All-Region teams are eligible for selection to the AVCA Division II All-America teams, which will be announced on December 7.

De Marchi and Jonynas were also named to the D2CCA All-Midwest Region Second Team as voted on by the region’s sports information directors.

The Huskies won the GLIAC Regular Season Championship for the second straight season and third time in program history. Tech is in the NCAA Tournament for the fourth straight season and the 12th time in program history. The Huskies will match up against Wayne State at noon on Thursday in Big Rapids.

