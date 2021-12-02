MTU Rozsa to present “The Nutcracker”

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - Michigan Tech University is rehearsing for a special production of “The Nutcracker.”

A new rendition by a traveling director will twist the traditional tale a little bit.

Instead of the story staying at the main character Clara’s home, she will take a train ride to Houghton for the second half.

The director says this twist will add some fresh life to the play.

Which, he says is coming together very well.

“Just come and enjoy it,” said Director Karl von Rabenau. “It’s going to be great to be out and to be able to experience live theatre again.”

He invites all to come to watch.

“As a performance group, we’ve been looking forward to the opportunity to share what we do with a live audience. It always makes a big difference when there’s people out there,” added von Rabenau.

Tickets can be purchased from the Rozsa website.

