Moderna COVID-19 booster clinic planned in Marquette

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette County Health Department will be hosting a Moderna Booster Vaccination Clinic on Wednesday, December 15 at NMU’s Northern Center.

To schedule an appointment you can follow this link: https://hipaa.jotform.com/211336233690147 or call 906-475-9977 and follow the prompts.

MCHD asks when coming for your appointment, please arrive no more than five minutes prior to your appointment time. Bring your photo ID and vaccination card. Masks are required.

