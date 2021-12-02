Model Towne Inn hosting first ‘Girl’s Night Inn’ at hotel

GWINN, Mich. (WLUC) - You don’t have to be a hotel guest to have a girl’s night in at the Model Towne Inn.

This Saturday, the Gwinn hotel invites you over from 5 to 11 for a night of eating, drinking, shopping, and getting pampered with your best girlfriends.

Twelve different vendors will take over the rooms on the first floor of the hotel.

Model Towne Taxi Service is offering free rides home to all the ladies who attend.

When asked what else the ladies can expect, hotel owner Kelli Doyen says, “...Basket raffles, free gift bags, lots of fun, scavenger hunt, pajama contest, fire pits going all night. Just really wanted to embrace the community that has embraced us so well.”

Proceeds from the raffle baskets will go to Girls Ride Only. Period. With Bobbi Bray- a fundraiser that puts menstrual products in local women’s shelters.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.