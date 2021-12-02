Advertisement

Melchiori’s Cold Springs Livery to host horse drawn sleigh rides at The Up North Lodge

The rides come just in time for the holiday season.
Melchiori's Cold Springs Livery sign
Melchiori's Cold Springs Livery sign(WLUC)
By Vinny La Via
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 4:46 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
GWINN, Mich. (WLUC) - Sleigh rides are coming to Marquette County for the holidays.

Melchiori’s Cold Springs Livery is hosting horse-drawn sleigh rides at The Up North Lodge. Participants will travel through parts of the lodge’s 80 acres during the 30-minute rides. Up North Lodge General Manager and Melchiori’s Cold Springs Livery Co-Owner Jesie Melchiori says you should make reservations soon if you want to climb aboard.

“Between now and January 2nd, I have reservations for 60 rides, and that’s before we even start it this weekend,” Melchiori says. “I’m really expecting a huge turnout.”

The rides start Friday, December 3 at 6:00 P.M. They are set to run every weekend until March, with daily rides from Dec. 17 to Jan. 2. To reserve a sleigh ride, call The Up North Lodge at (906) 360-7069.

