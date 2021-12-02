Melchiori’s Cold Springs Livery to host horse drawn sleigh rides at The Up North Lodge

GWINN, Mich. (WLUC) - Sleigh rides are coming to Marquette County for the holidays.

Melchiori’s Cold Springs Livery is hosting horse-drawn sleigh rides at The Up North Lodge. Participants will travel through parts of the lodge’s 80 acres during the 30-minute rides. Up North Lodge General Manager and Melchiori’s Cold Springs Livery Co-Owner Jesie Melchiori says you should make reservations soon if you want to climb aboard.

“Between now and January 2nd, I have reservations for 60 rides, and that’s before we even start it this weekend,” Melchiori says. “I’m really expecting a huge turnout.”

The rides start Friday, December 3 at 6:00 P.M. They are set to run every weekend until March, with daily rides from Dec. 17 to Jan. 2. To reserve a sleigh ride, call The Up North Lodge at (906) 360-7069.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.